Air noise monitors will be placed in the Redlands amid a flurry of community complaints about aircraft noise and as a report recommends increasing the number of flights over the city.
The monitors, which are used to assess impacts on the environment and people who live and work in the area, will be located at private residences in Wellington Point and Thornlands.
Bowman MP Henry Pike said Brisbane Airport Corporation had selected the locations for the devices and they were expected to be in place by the end of January.
The exact locations of the devices have been kept confidential to protect landowners, but it can be revealed that two monitors will be located at Wellington Point and one at Thornlands.
"These new monitors will give our community the empirical data required to demonstrate the level of noise increase that we are experiencing, and are likely to experience under any proposed changes," Mr Pike said.
The Brisbane New Parallel Runway Flight Paths Post Implementation Review Final Report was released in December after an extensive community consultation program which involved almost 2000 residents.
Airservices Australia noted in its report that the Redlands community had raised concerns about increased noise impacts as a result of package two, which proposes maximising the number of flights over the water.
"Flights to and from Brisbane to destinations south generally fly over the Redlands area when over the water departure modes are in use," the report read.
"When not in over the water departure modes, these aircraft fly over Tingalpa and Logan.
"Aircraft are generally above 10,000 feet when they cross the coastline in the over the water departure mode.
"Opportunities exist to review these departure paths as part of the broader flight path design review."
More than 1400 locals have signed Mr Pike's petition opposing increased aircraft noise over Redlands.
"These new monitors which will be in place by the end of January and have been carefully selected by the Brisbane Airport Corporation to measure the impact of recent changes," Mr Pike said.
Airservices Australia chief executive Jason Harfield said flight path changes required a rigorous safety, design and environmental assessment process which would take some time to complete.
He said the engagement carried out demonstrated the organisation's commitment to improving noise outcomes for the Brisbane community.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.