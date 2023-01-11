Redland City Bulletin

Three devices to monitor aircraft noise over Redlands

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated January 12 2023 - 10:58am, first published 8:00am
Henry Pike has launched a petition against increases in local aircraft noise. Picture supplied

Air noise monitors will be placed in the Redlands amid a flurry of community complaints about aircraft noise and as a report recommends increasing the number of flights over the city.

