There is the pretty pageant girl, the private school girl, the home schooled girl, the private school boy, the hippy boy and the boy scout.
All have to be costumed in subtle ways that reveal their personality.
Such is the task for head of wardrobe Kristan Ford, of Alexandra Hills for Savoyards' newest production of Spelling Bee.
A former Sheldon College student, Ford said he had always had an interest in costumes and learned to sew from his mother at a young age. His current work is make costumes and provide dance and show fabrics at Glitter and Dance at Mansfield. Ford studied for a bachelor of arts and culture at the Australian Catholic University then did an advanced diploma in applied fashion design at TAFE.
Ford said he had a long history with Savoyards having watched his father Lester perform in the company.
"One of my great delights was to play the same role that Dad did in King and I," he said.
Ford said creating costumes was done in collaboration with the director and the actors themselves.
"In this show, we are just adding small touches to change the characters. This is a small show with cast playing multiple characters," he said.
The look involves a base costume with extra touches such as a jacket or scarf.
"It's just a nod to the character. Often these quick changes happen quickly and even on stage. It has to be enough for the audience to see that this is a new person," he said.
"I am very lucky to be working with a great director Tammy Linde. We have worked together before and we have a good working rapport. It makes my job easier that I can translate her vision. My job is to interpret this and try to get an understanding for the character. With Tammy I have been able to hit the look exactly," he said.
Ford said he was also lucky to have the Savoyard's costume hall at his disposal.
"Having these costumes from previous shows is a good starting point. A lot of this is period costume and I find for modern shows op shopping often works. It is very rewarding endeavour to translate an idea on a page, or a drawing into something real;" he said.
Spelling Bee involves six students who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.
Spelling Bee runs from February 11 to 18 at the Star Theatre, Wynnum High School. Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for school students. Book on bookings@savoyards.com.au or 3893 4321.
