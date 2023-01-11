A love for the Redlands and passion for her community shone through at the funeral of Tranka Goodinson, who died unexpectedly on December 15, 2022.
Tranka grew up at the family farm, now the site of The Farm at Wellington Point. The farm produced chillies, potatoes, capsicum, watermelon and grapes. Her grandparents and parents Sam and Angelina Gagachis migrated from Macedonia and Tranka taught the family English upon learning it herself once she started school at Wellington Point State school.
She had a brother Alec and sister Marie Mason. Marie was born at Whepstead manor, then a hospital. She still lives next door to the farm.
Tranka attended Cleveland High School. She married Gerry Goodinson and the couple moved to Dirranbandi for one year, where she learned how to ride a motorbike and truck and cook for the drovers.
On moving back to the Redlands, they lived in Sturgeon Street and bought a house in Fitzroy Street, Cleveland in 1980. Their three daughters Jo Wait, now of Cleveland, Robyn Hodges of Redland Bay and Sue Evans of Thornlands all attended Cleveland Primary and High schools. Robyn married Neil Hodges whose farm backed onto her parents'.
Tranka was known for her generosity and her charity.
"I remember she and Edna Polley organised to purchase a car which was raffled. The money was used to purchase the oval at the back of Ormiston Primary School. Mum didn't just help us out, she worked at the school tuckshops where her grandchildren went," Ms Evans said.
Gerry worked as an interstate truck driver and had a driving school in the late 1980s. The Goodinsons then started CDS tours (1989 to 2001), a service that took hundreds of people on domestic and international tours.
"Their philosophy is that you had to see your own back yard first. They believed that there was so much to offer right here," Ms Evans said.
Tranka was a member of St James Anglican parish at Waterloo Bay, christened Anglican at birth, given her premature size. Her name means 'endurance'.
She loved to garden and crochet, making baby booties, leg blankets for seniors and trauma teddies.
In 2021, she was given an award by RPAC as the person who purchased the most tickets in that year and had On December 17, her seat to the Redlands White Christmas show was filled with a bouquet of flowers to mark her passing.
