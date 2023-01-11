Redland City Bulletin

Tribute to Tranka Goodinson

By Linda Muller
Updated January 12 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 7:56am
Tranka Goodinson was known for her love of family and work for the community.

A love for the Redlands and passion for her community shone through at the funeral of Tranka Goodinson, who died unexpectedly on December 15, 2022.

