Raby Bay
Making the most of everything the Raby Bay lifestyle affords, you'll fall in love with the relaxed atmosphere, original character and spacious living this waterfront home provides.
Spend your weekends on the water, strolling to the harbour for lunch, or shopping at nearby Cleveland central.
The house presents in a quiet cul-de-sac location with a massive 35 metre quay line and sparkling swimming pool.
Inside at the centre is the gorgeous kitchen with stone benchtops and top quality appliances.
From here, you and your guests can flow between the formal dining or the spacious outdoor entertaining area that looks across the sparkling pool and the wide water view beyond.
The formal living space is warm and cosy, with an exposed brick fireplace and raked ceilings creating an inviting room to relax and unwind.
The master bedroom has a gorgeous ensuite with a massive shower, twin vanities, a large walk-in robe, and stunning views across the water.
Three other well-appointed bedrooms share the family bathroom with a bath and shower and a separate toilet.
This fantastic home is as solid as they come, complete with ducted air-conditioning and ceiling fans throughout. With 30 solar panels, a remote double garage and a separate study, this is a Bayside package you simply can't afford to miss.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
