Cleveland
Create a piece of hanging wall art and make new friends at a free macrame workshop at Cleveland Library from 10-11am on January 19. Book on the council website.
Victoria Point
Dr Ali Walker is coming to Victoria Point Library to share insights from her new guide to relationships, Click or Clash?. The free event runs from 1-2pm on January 23. Book on the council website.
Redlands
The Redlands VIEW Club supports seven Aussie students in The Smith Family's Learning For Life program. The group has a two course lunch with guest speakers on the fourth Tuesday every month and other social outings. Call President Edwina Potter on 0416242687 to enquire.
Cleveland
The Donald Simpson Centre hosts a range of activities every week including leatherwork from 9-11.30am every Monday. Centre membership is $22 a year and $5 per class.
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances in the dark every Wednesday from 5.45-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
Wellington Point
Australian Sewing Guild Group Sew Sensational meets at the Wellington Point Community Hall on the third Saturday of each month from 10am-4pm. Refine your sewing skills or try something new. Email asg.sewsensational.qld@aussew.org.au.
Redlands
Put your running shoes on for the Redlands Hash House Harriers weekly Monday night social run or walk. From 6.15pm bring your torch for a 5-6km walk or 8-10km run. Phone Trish on 0418885137 to find out more.
Does your group have an event on? Send items to
newsredlands@austcommunity media.com.au
