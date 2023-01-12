Redland City Bulletin

Emergency services rush to multi-vehicle crash at busy Capalaba intersection

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:37pm, first published January 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car rolled onto its roof after a multi-vehicle crash at Capalaba on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Grant Spicer

Two people have emerged largely unscathed from a multi-vehicle crash and car rollover which halted traffic at a busy Capalaba intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.