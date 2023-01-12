Two people have emerged largely unscathed from a multi-vehicle crash and car rollover which halted traffic at a busy Capalaba intersection on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 3pm to find a car on its roof near traffic lights at the intersection of Old Cleveland and Finucane roads.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were assessed for minor injuries but both declined transport to hospital.
Multiple calls were made to triple zero after the crash, leading to a large response from paramedics, firies and police.
Photos from the scene show a ute being hauled onto the back of a tow track while its contents lay strewn across the road.
A Queensland Police spokesman said traffic was affected after the crash but all lanes were reopened shortly before 3.50pm.
"Police were initially called to reports of a multi-vehicle traffic crash that occurred just before 3pm yesterday at Capalaba," the spokesman said.
"Officers arrived on scene and observed a three-vehicle traffic incident at Old Cleveland Road and Finucane Road intersection, with one of the vehicles rolling onto its roof."
The intersection is a major thoroughfare for motorists travelling in and out of the Redlands, or to the suburb's shopping centres.
Emergency services were called to the same location in March last year after a car mowed down a traffic light as a bout of severe thunderstorms hit Redlands.
Power had to be shut off on that occasion before the car could be removed from on top of the traffic light.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
