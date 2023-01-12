A section of beach at Coochiemudlo Island which closed earlier this week due to an oil leak has reopened to the public.
Redland City Council roped off the beach near the vehicular barge landing site on Monday and advised people not to swim or fish in the area.
"The closure is due to oil leaking from a private boat moored in the area," council said in a statement.
"Council is erecting signs. You are advised not to swim or fish in the signed area.
"Maritime Safety Queensland has advised they will attend the site..."
Council announced on Wednesday that the section of beach had reopened.
"Council thanks the community for their understanding and patience," a statement read
Coochiemudlo Island is a popular tourist spot located just a 10 minute ferry ride from Victoria Point. It has a population of 850, according to 2021 census data.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
