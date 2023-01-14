Redland Readers' Letters

More and more often, boats are taking advantage of the loophole that allows them to anchor indefinitely in the Raby Bay Harbour even without navigation lights. I have notified marine safety and they seem happy for boats to be there without lights. It will, of course, take an accident or a death before the authorities do their job as per usual. Further, at one point, there were five dinghies tied to the RB jetty for days on end. Again council will have a look, but " it is a long process and will take a long time." Maybe we will wait till the problem is as bad as the Noosa river, where the count got to 200, some abandoned before the council changes the rules as they are in the process of doing. There needs to be a designated area outside the harbour for safety and no anchoring inside the harbour. It's that simple! Anthony Parisi, Cleveland
A very happy new year to you, and I look forward to another year of your newspaper's honest and entertaining reporting. Now down to business for 2023.
I am writing about your page 1 article RCB December 14 2022. Unfortunately, again, the small majority of our council has yet to listen to the city's residents and is charging ahead with frivolous and expensive projects without thought of ongoing costs to the city's ratepayers.
I refer to the proposed BCP and Toondah "lifestyle" swimming and white water rafting projects. Your article, after speaking to council spokespersons, shows that the council doesn't have a clue about how to pay for the ongoing costs.
Blind Freddie can see that the residents will be stitched up with the extra costs in their quarterly rates. I refer to the Brisbane council spokesperson's reply,
"running costs were a commercial-in-confidence subject. Translated to plain English, " we slip these costs into the rates under miscellaneous."
Do our tunnel-visioned councillors care? No, they are only interested in getting their name on some plaque and may not even be in council before these projects are finished.
I sincerely hope your paper will maintain its stance on asking these questions in 2023 as you did in 2022. I am looking forward to the new year in 2023. Bill Parker, Cleveland
R Christie, Cleveland (RCB November 23) is spot on. His view that Cassie Brain of Ormiston, whose opinion that wealth somehow or other means that you are not allowed to be subjected to aircraft noise, whereas the poor have more to worry about than barely perceptible noise, sums up the situation succinctly. Whoever said that Australia is a classless society has not been to Ormiston. Terence Guthrie, Birkdale
I enjoyed the original Avatar film and was looking forward to seeing the next instalment.
Having just emerged from this 3-hour marathon, however, I strongly suggest parents do not take their young children to see this movie. It is not only long but extremely violent. Some young children at the performance were in tears, and some were screaming and had to be taken out.
I would not recommend anyone under 12 at least see this film. It has all expected the benefits and more of colourful computer graphics and is loosely based on some aspects of Maori culture, including even having tattoos on the whales. The elements of yesteryear's whaling culture also play out with obvious injuries to animals and humans.
Most of the action, while spectacular, is based on modern warfare tactics and weapons and promotes no other alternatives. There is a vicious knife fight and violent injury and death.
The gratuitous violence depicted could well provide an example of why the US gun culture appeals to so many in that nation. Paul Oates, Cleveland
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
