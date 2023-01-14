Redland Readers' Letters

More and more often, boats are taking advantage of the loophole that allows them to anchor indefinitely in the Raby Bay Harbour even without navigation lights. I have notified marine safety and they seem happy for boats to be there without lights. It will, of course, take an accident or a death before the authorities do their job as per usual. Further, at one point, there were five dinghies tied to the RB jetty for days on end. Again council will have a look, but " it is a long process and will take a long time." Maybe we will wait till the problem is as bad as the Noosa river, where the count got to 200, some abandoned before the council changes the rules as they are in the process of doing. There needs to be a designated area outside the harbour for safety and no anchoring inside the harbour. It's that simple! Anthony Parisi, Cleveland