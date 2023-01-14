Redland City Bulletin

Redland Readers' Letters

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
January 15 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Write to the editor at lettersredlands@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Unsafe moorings in Raby Bay

More and more often, boats are taking advantage of the loophole that allows them to anchor indefinitely in the Raby Bay Harbour even without navigation lights. I have notified marine safety and they seem happy for boats to be there without lights. It will, of course, take an accident or a death before the authorities do their job as per usual. Further, at one point, there were five dinghies tied to the RB jetty for days on end. Again council will have a look, but " it is a long process and will take a long time." Maybe we will wait till the problem is as bad as the Noosa river, where the count got to 200, some abandoned before the council changes the rules as they are in the process of doing. There needs to be a designated area outside the harbour for safety and no anchoring inside the harbour. It's that simple! Anthony Parisi, Cleveland

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.