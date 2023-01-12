Redland City Bulletin

Open day opens arts doors

By Linda Muller
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:14pm, first published January 12 2023 - 8:30pm
U3A Redland Theatre group is just one U3A activity available for 2023. An open day is being held on January 20 to feature about 80 courses.

The arts is well covered with a range of activities available through the U3A program.

