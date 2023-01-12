The arts is well covered with a range of activities available through the U3A program.
Puiblicity officer Liz Sanderson said she was a member of the U3A Redland Theatre group, which offered a variety of performance opportunities in concert, drama, comedy and dance.
"I really recommend the U3A as a way of meeting new people who are happy to learn something new. There is a large contingent of retirees in the Redlands so many of the courses suit this demographic," she said.
This year, U3A celebrates 25 years in the Redlands and is hosting an open day being held from 9am to noon on January 20 at the RPAC auditorium. It is the first open day staged by U3A since 2019.
Ms Sanderson encouraged interested people to take advantage of the day to meet tutors and see what was on offer.
"There are about 80 courses covering academic and leisure. There are dance classes, papercraft, legal studies, language classes. You can do flower arranging or learn piano or exercise," she said.
The list is extensive and interested people can sign up not only to U3A but to their particular course of interest at the open day. Many courses have limited spaces and some fill quickly.
Categories include arts and craft, English as a second language, humanities, computers, languages, exercise, science, lifestyle, botany and horticulture, bookclub, social and music/performance.
Within the music/performance category includes piano, piano performance, play reading, singing, the U3A Theatre group, ukelele performance group and Grubs.
Arts and crafts include drawing and watercolour, cardmaking, flower arranging, jewellery making, paper quilling, patchwork and quilting and scrapbooking.
Annual cost is $30 per person or $55 per couple.
More on .u3aredlands.com.au/courses U3A is based at Cleveland State High school. Enquiries to 3821 3888.
