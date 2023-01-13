A man has been hospitalised after a vehicle crashed into a tree late at night on Macleay Island.
Paramedics were called to High Central Road shortly before midnight on Thursday, January 12 after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man aged in his 20s was transported to Redland Hospital in a stable condition.
Earlier the same night, paramedics rushed to Manly West - about five kilometres north-west of Thorneside - after a vehicle struck a pole at the Hargreaves and Manly road intersection.
QAS said a man aged in his 80s and a female in her 70s were transported to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
One person was also hospitalised after a single-vehicle crash along Mount Cotton Road at 6.57am on Thursday.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the person was taken to Redland Hospital in a stable condition.
Their age and gender could not be confirmed.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
