Soroptimist International Bayside to celebrate 40 year anniversary at Cleveland dinner

January 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Soroptimist International Bayside members will toast 40 years of service to teh community at an anniversary dinner in January. Picture supplied

Soroptimist International Bayside will celebrate 40 years of service to the community at an anniversary dinner in Cleveland on Sunday, January 29.

