Soroptimist International Bayside will celebrate 40 years of service to the community at an anniversary dinner in Cleveland on Sunday, January 29.
The club is inviting past members and the community to join them for the event, which will be held at the Fiction Bar function room at 6pm.
Chartered on January 29, 1983, initially as Soroptimist International Redland District, the local club expanded to include the wider Bayside area.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer service with nearly 72,000 members across 121 countries, which works to educate, empower and enable women and girls to achieve their potential.
Local club members have supported various organisations over the years, including Maybanke Accommodation and Crisis Support, Redland Hospital, COOEE Indigenous Family and Community Education Centre and Minjerribah-Moorgumpin Elders in Council.
The club also sponsors a child through the Smith Family charity, supports students who have educational needs, educates the public about recycling and caring for the environment, and supports international projects through the wider organisation.
Two of the original charter members, Eileen Mitchell and Ralda Forzin, remain committed members of the club 40 years on and have served in positions at various levels of the organisation.
Bookings can be made through trybooking.com/CETQR before January 20. The club encourages past members in particular to come along. Tickets cost $80 per person.
Those who are unable to attend can leave a greeting on the Soroptimist International Bayside's Facebook page.
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.