Redlands will get 17 locally-built Transdev electric buses as the state government continues its shift towards a more sustainable public transport network.
The new fleet is being built at the Volgren manufacturing facility in Brisbane's north and will locally-sourced solar power from Transdev's Capalaba depot.
The state government announced on Friday that the first of 17 zero-emission buses would be rolled out in February, with the remaining 16 to progressively join the Translink network.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the new fleet would help the state government hit its emissions reduction targets.
"While these buses are making public transport more sustainable, they're also supporting good, secure jobs in Brisbane," he said.
"We're not stopping here either. From 2025, all new buses on the south-east Queensland urban network will be zero-emissions buses, while regional implementation will begin between 2025 and 2030.
"We're delivering better services throughout the state, helping Queenslanders move around in a sustainable, safe and efficient way."
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the fleet formed part of the Palaszczuk government's road and transport plan for greater Brisbane.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing our new electric buses, made locally and powered by local renewables, hitting the streets of Capalaba," he said.
"It's a great example of our commitment to making travel easier across the state and helping Queenslanders enjoy our great lifestyle."
Transdev Queensland managing director Mark McKenzie was hopeful the buses would make an impact on Redlands customers.
"Major depot work is underway now including cabling, utilities and new vehicle chargers to set us up for our electric and hydrogen-based future," he said.
"This is also about upskilling our local workforce in this renewable energy space with technical skills that will be transferrable to other industries.
"We hope the work we are doing with Translink provides an indicator of suitable specifications for operators moving to zero-emission buses in the future."
Adult and concession fares for Translink services increased three per cent on January 9, 2023 in line with the consumer price index.
A single zone trip for Go Card holders will now cost $3.55, or $1.78 for those on a concession, while off-peak trips are a little cheaper at $2.84.
Single paper tickets will cost $5.10 for a one zone journey or $6.30 for two zones.
Translink is encouraging commuters to take advantage of ongoing Go Card discounts to maximise savings.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
