Redland City Bulletin
State government announces 17 zero-emission buses for Redlands

JC
By Jordan Crick
January 13 2023 - 2:00pm
An electric bus rolled out in south-east Queensland during 2022. Picture by the Queensland Government

Redlands will get 17 locally-built Transdev electric buses as the state government continues its shift towards a more sustainable public transport network.

