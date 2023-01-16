Anglers made most of the good days and caught some quality fish down the Gold Coast, the black marlin on the Gravel Patch in around fifty meters of water.
Spanish mackerel, dolphin fish and spotted mackerel added to the action.
Gar and whiting along the Redlands Coast. Fish the Raby Bay rock walls and the jetties for gar.
Burley with bread and a piece of peeled prawn under a pencil float. Where there are patches of grass is the prime gar fishing spot.
The whiting fishing has been excellent, with large winter whiting on the bite. I took my six-year-old granddaughter whiting fishing, and she caught dozens of whiting.
We only kept six that had swallowed the hook. The whiting is very close to the shore; the strike zone was about three to six meters from the shore.
Ben Simpson, a Coochiemudlo Island resident, had some friends come up to stay from Bendigo, Victoria, over Christmas and the island didn't disappoint.
With the bay being a bit murky of late, we got onto a few Australian black tip sharks just off the beach at Norfolk Beach, near the rocks on the top end.
The best fishing was on the verge of high tide, and as it dropped, with a little bit of wind on the water breaking up the surface.
Sharks were a great fight, jumping out of the water as we reeled them in, line zinging as they got close to the beach and the time most likely bitten off - which did happen a few times.
We used pilchard and pike on gang hooks with surf rods.
Other fish were still about, including sweetlips, catfish and a bunch of little bream and nice size snapper caught by Mark Torpy, their visitor from Bendigo.
Raymond Kennedy fished the North Pine and Hinze dams. Fishing by himself at North Pine, Ray caught sixty-four bass on live shrimp and all fish were released.
There are still plenty of bass in the usual spots in the Western arm of Hinze but barred grunter are in plague numbers and killing the shrimp before the bass can find them.
Four of them fished the eastern arm for the first time in three years, and despite the rain, they landed about a hundred bass.
