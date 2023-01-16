Redland City Bulletin

Chris McBride impresses on first grade debut as Redlands Tigers ease past Northern Suburbs

By Jordan Crick
January 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Redlands local James Catlow-Elliott and Scottish international Chris McBride made their first grade debuts for Redlands Tigers against Northern Suburbs at Peter Burge Oval. Picture by Doug O'Neill

Scottish international Chris McBride made a stunning start to his first grade career with Redlands, claiming 2/0 and a run-a-ball 73 as the Tigers cruised past Northern Suburbs at Peter Burge Oval.

