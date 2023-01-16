Scottish international Chris McBride made a stunning start to his first grade career with Redlands, claiming 2/0 and a run-a-ball 73 as the Tigers cruised past Northern Suburbs at Peter Burge Oval.
Redlands local James Catlow-Elliott also impressed on first grade debut, hitting two sixes on his way to 23 and claiming three catches behind the stumps.
It was a comprehensive first-innings victory for the high-flying Tigers, who sit firmly inside the top four on the two-day ladder as the second-half of the season gets underway.
UK import George Garrett and stalwart Jon Stimpson were also among the wickets during the first innings, claiming two scalps each, as Northern Suburbs were dismissed for a meagre 170 inside 57 overs.
McBride, who has made seven one-day international appearances for Scotland and averages a decent 24.16 with the bat, claimed two wickets without conceding a run during his solitary over in the first innings.
Stand-in captain Liam Smith set the tone for the Redlands run chase, scoring 83 at the top of the order as the Tigers cruised past Northern Suburbs' total and posted a healthy 128-run first innings lead.
McBride also showed plenty of promise with the bat, notching a quickfire 73 and helping to bury any hopes of an opposition comeback in the process.
Northern Suburbs batted out the remainder of day two, but not before Stimpson again showed his class to claim the first four Northern Suburbs wickets. He finished with 4/28 from 12 overs.
Second grade fell agonisingly short of first-innings points in their clash with Northern Suburbs at Ian Healy Oval despite Jacob Apted taking a five-wicket haul.
Damyn Waddups (87), Nick Hurford (62) and Michael Nicol (46) all chimed in with significant scores but Redlands ultimately fell 27 runs short of the 326 required for victory.
Apted lead the charge with the ball after Northern Suburbs won the toss and elected to bat first, claiming 5/99 from 26 overs.
Third grade: Wynnum-Manly 7/166 (Josh Smith 3/39) def by Redlands 5/172 (Harry Short 71, Theo Beynon Ayres 52)
Fourth grade: Redlands 270 (Paul Bonney 86, Matt Fay 49) def Wynnum-Manly (Adam Pearson 3/28, Jason Hill 3/41)
Fifth grade: Wynnum-Manly 208 (Braydon Hayes 3/36) def Redlands 9/129 (Greg Morton 24)
Sixth grade: Wynnum-Manly 131 (Paul Stenhouse 3/24, Ky Aphene 3/15) def by Redlands 8/134
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
