Bombshells comes to Pip theatre from January 28

By Linda Muller
Updated January 16 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 12:03pm
Bombshells at Pip theatre
Libby Harrison performs in Bombsells opening on January 28

Actor Libby Harrison, 51, of Cleveland has landed two dream roles in one, playing both Tiggy and Theresa in the play Bombshells, being staged at the Pip Theatre, Park Road, Milton from January 28 to February 4.

