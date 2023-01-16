Bombshells at Pip theatre

Actor Libby Harrison, 51, of Cleveland has landed two dream roles in one, playing both Tiggy and Theresa in the play Bombshells, being staged at the Pip Theatre, Park Road, Milton from January 28 to February 4.
Tiggy is a shy woman whose speech on cacti becomes embroiled with her thoughts on her her own divorce. Theresa is excited about her wedding but has a reality check on the day.
Harrison said her involvement in the production was particularly exciting given a general lack of roles for women aged between 40 and 65.
"Productions want the younger mother and then it's straight to a grandmother role with nothing in between. There is a distinct lack of meaty roles for older women," Harrison said.
Harrison said Bombshells, written by Melbourne playwright Joanna Murray-Smith's fills that gap and was originally written as a one-woman show, playing six vastly different characters. Ms Harrison has performed in Bombshells at the Gold Coast in 2011. She has 30 years acting experience across television, film, theatre, web series and role playing.
"Bombshells has been done in various incarnations but for this show the six roles are played by three women."
They are Harrison, Alexis Beebe and Julie Berry, all actresses over the age of 40.
"There are six monologues but they are linked via passing comments. It's basically a play about women on the edge," Harrison said.
Director Debbie Taylor said her concept involved connecting the degrees of separation between the characters and emphasising that women are not so different from each other when "on the edge".
The show is described as having six funny and perceptive monologues about the stresses of modern female life. It is said to strip back the facade at a whirlwind pace with singing, dancing, laughter and honesty, to reveal the things that so many people would love to say out loud.
There will be a raffle at each performance to raise money for Dreams 2 Live 4, a charity that fulfills bucket list wishes for adults with metastatic cancer patients.
Performances are at 7.30pm on January 28, February 2, 3 and 4 with 1pm shows on January 29 and February 1 and 4 and a 6pm show on January 29. Tickets to the preview night on January 27 are $30.
Tickets are $40/$35. Book on pip747847.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/92773
The show contains adult themes and coarse language.
