So It Goes: a pawn at Woodford

I felt like a piece on a ouija board, unseen forces guiding my feet to land in places mysterious and perplexing in equal measure.
The mysterious hand took me to places unknown as I tried to steer myself towards very different destinations.
I was at the Woodford Folk Festival with a friend. My friend is my friend because we are a bit alike, including sharing that murky world of having no directional compass. Cast two people adrift into this world and the monsters show their teeth.
The first step was getting to the festival in the first place. My husband had given me magnificent directions, in my own directional language, which usually involves landmarks and quirky things to look out for more than street names. But still I missed the turnoff. As soon as I did, I heard his words and would have kicked myself if I wasn't desperately hoping that the next turn off would somehow connect (it did).
I was rather impressed with myself in truth, given that I got to the ticketing booth and the parking spot relatively easily. I took a photo of some of the landmarks and turned a full 360 degrees, better to scan the area knowing that when I returned to the car it would be dark and probably no longer parked between red and blue SUVs. All good so far.
Once in the gate, I asked someone to circle where we were on the map, so I could find it at the end of the day. All I had to do from here was not lose the map (another amazing feat to add to a day of amazing feats).
We had noted on the same map the times and places of the concerts we wanted to see. Our first mission was to find the Spooky Men's choral at Luna by 9am. It seemed like a simple plan and now that I had found the entrance so easily, my earlier parking achievement was making me cocky.
"Follow me," I said.
Those words were prophetic indeed and not very wise. It may have taken us ultimately to Luna, but it also took us to the circus tent, the place where lanterns are made, the amphigrande, the parlour and the pineapple lounge. It took us along paths at 90 degrees and paths where our back was where our front should have been.
And every place was marvellous.
- Linda Muller
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.