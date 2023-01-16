Redland City Bulletin

Cast into the murky world of not knowing where you are

By Linda Muller
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 12:17pm
So It Goes: a pawn at Woodford

I felt like a piece on a ouija board, unseen forces guiding my feet to land in places mysterious and perplexing in equal measure.

