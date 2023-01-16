So It Goes: Gesture makes it to the big time

It's made it.
My gesture has hit the big stage.
Now that I think about it, it's been there before, but only done by one of my children. I think being adapted outside the family gives it a whole new and potentially dangerous spin.
But here it is now, making it to the arena of Outback Spectacular and not only once, but four times.
Now that the gesture has been seen by an audience of hundreds, I guess I can share it with a few more. It involves a little wave under the chin, stiffened fingers moving down and up in a jerky and secret movement. The theory is that the chin hides the little wave so no one can see it, except of course, the person it is intended for.
Over the years, the recipient of what is now the famous Muller wave has mainly involved my children. The private gesture has been used on parade at air cadet formations, at school orchestral concerts and during sombre and joyous moments.
The wave is synonymous with being recognised, loved, appreciated and is meant to be uplifting, friendly, supporting in various measures. It is often done with a grave face, given the fact that a huge smiling face might give the game away. But the smile is implicit and there is a mutual understanding that the smile is part of the package whether it makes it to the face or not.
But I have digressed. Back to the wave at Outback Spectacular.
My daughter-in-law's brother-in-law is in the show and she and my son gave tickets to the show to my daughter and her husband for their Christmas gift. The four of them tootled off and were given a behind-the-scenes tour first by said brother-in-law. At some point during that tour, the Muller secret wave must have been revealed, hence its magical and unexpected appearance during the show.
The brother-in-law came up trumps, slyly weaving in the secret wave several times during the show and one time, looking at four proud Mullers directly as he did so. I wasn't there, but by all accounts, it was thrilling stuff from which legends are made.
It was also the thing that they spoke of the most, besides of course the excellent meal, the show itself and the brilliance of one of the performers who just had his hand under his chin when his fingers moved.
- Linda Muller
