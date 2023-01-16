Scottish international Chris McBride was in imperious form on his first grade debut as Redlands Tigers eased past Northern Suburbs at Wellington Point, continuing their impressive run in the two-day competition.
Read more local sport news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.