Teenage girl charged with unlicensed driving after car crashes through fence at Capalaba

By Jordan Crick
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 4:01pm
A car crashed through the fence of a Capalaba property on Saturday afternoon, sparking a response from emergency services. Picture by Grant Spicer

A teenage girl has been charged with unlicensed driving after a car ploughed through the fence of a suburban property at Capalaba on Saturday afternoon.

