A teenage girl has been charged with unlicensed driving after a car ploughed through the fence of a suburban property at Capalaba on Saturday afternoon.
The 16-year-old Brisbane girl has also been issued a Notice to Appear for having improper control of a vehicle.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 4.30pm on Saturday, January 14 after receiving reports that a vehicle had crashed through a fence on Melaleuca Court, near Old Cleveland Road East.
Photos from the scene show a grey sedan sitting idle with its bonnet up as fire crews gather near a part of the property's fence that was knocked over during the incident.
A Queensland Police spokesman said officers interviewed the driver and passenger of the crashed car at the scene.
"A 16-year-old girl has been charged with unlicenced driving following a single vehicle crash at Capalaba on Saturday evening," he said.
"Police will allege that around 4.30pm, they were called to reports of a vehicle crashing through a fence on Melaleuca Court.
"The driver, a 16-year-old Hemmant girl, was issued a Notice To Appear for unlicensed driving and driver have improper control of vehicle."
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene shortly before 5pm but were not required to transport anyone to hospital.
Police say the 16-year-old hails from Hemmant, a Brisbane suburb located about 12 kilometres north-west of Thorneside.
Investigations into the crash are ongoing.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
