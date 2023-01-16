A damaged boardwalk on Eddie Santagiuliana Way remains closed to the public as Redland City Council undertakes repairs this month.
The boardwalk was damaged by a tree which fell near the end of McLeod Street in Cleveland during December.
Repair works at the site were due to begin on Monday, January 16 and are expected to take up to two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
The council has installed temporary fencing around the damaged area and is advising the community to use Goleby Esplanade between McLeod Street and Amelia Place as a bypass.
"The boardwalk was damaged by a tree that fell near the end of McLeod Street, Cleveland last month," council said in a statement.
"Council thanks the community for their patience while repair works are undertaken on this popular walking and cycling trail."
Eddie Santagiuliana Way, named after the long-serving former Redlands Mayor, is made up of cycling and walking tracks.
The council issued a statement in December saying it recognised the boardwalk's significance in the community and would issue updates as works progressed.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
