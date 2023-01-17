Redland City Bulletin

Thornlands man charged with drug offences after raid on Butternut Circuit address

JC
By Jordan Crick
January 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a 33-year-old man after a raid at Thornlands.

Police have charged a 33-year-old Redlands man with drug offences after officers raided a Thornlands property on Butternut Circuit last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.