Police have charged a 33-year-old Redlands man with drug offences after officers raided a Thornlands property on Butternut Circuit last week.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the Thornlands local was charged with multiple drug offences, including supplying dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.
His other charges include possessing things suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence, possessing drug utensils and contravening an order to access information stored electronically.
Officers executed the search warrant at Butternut Circuit, which borders Primrose Drive Park, about 9am on Wednesday, January 11.
Police said they could not comment further on the matter as it was now before Cleveland Magistrates Court.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
