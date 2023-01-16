So It Goes: Enough sleep

The favoured grandfather and I have been doing a bit of babysitting of the baby (funny that) while the parents take the two-year-olds to every park within a 10km radius of our house. The plan is to ensure they are sufficiently tired every day. This allegedly prevents them adding to the general havoc of the evening regime. Their attempts at wearing out the unwearable-outables is oftentimes wasted as the twins see bedtime as a time for jumping on the beds and kicking walls willy nilly.