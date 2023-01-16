So It Goes: Enough sleep

There are two people in our household getting the most sleep.
They are the youngest and the oldest in residence.
Besides the fact that they both head to their cribs (one a literal crib) about the same time at night, they also head to the crib in the mid afternoon. There they nap and sigh and groan and think about sheep. It's all very lovely.
The oldest of the pair doesn't wake a lot in the night except to pee while the youngest pees (probably at the same time) into their nappy, size four for eight month olds.
When the youngest one wakes (which she does) in the wee small hours of the morning, she wakes everyone in the household except for her twin two-year-old sisters and her still sleeping grandfather with whom she shares so much.
He wakes refreshed after his 12-hour night. She wakes with a massive smile and a bit of a gurgle. And the rest of us wander around like zombies seeking their next feed for an hour or two.
The favoured grandfather and I have been doing a bit of babysitting of the baby (funny that) while the parents take the two-year-olds to every park within a 10km radius of our house. The plan is to ensure they are sufficiently tired every day. This allegedly prevents them adding to the general havoc of the evening regime. Their attempts at wearing out the unwearable-outables is oftentimes wasted as the twins see bedtime as a time for jumping on the beds and kicking walls willy nilly.
I still consult the manual when I babysit.
The manual list was hastily scribbled when our family-of-five flatmates arrived, and when the park was already beckoning. It lists what the baby does at every hour of the day, albeit drinking from a bottle, eating mushy food or napping.
I have never written a similar list for the oldest person in the household (he of the great and regular slumber), but if I did, I do believe it would follow similar lines. His waking time is about four hours after that of his youngest grand daughter and he favours a post-afternoon-sleep shower, but otherwise feeding and napping plays a prominent part in his daily routine.
In between these daily routine milestones, they both smile and be silly quite a bit. One practises the art of rolling and sucking their toes. The other practises the art of alighting from a chair without an accompanying sigh.
- Linda Muller
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.