So It Goes

I commented to my husband at this time that I had to think of our house as their house or it might make the cleanliness fairy in me show its very ugly side. I said this in the relative safety of our locked bedroom replete with the only made bed in the house, one of just three places in our house which still bore some semblance to how they once were. The remainder was a cross between a kindergarten on show and tell day, a sidewalk chuck out and the Boxing Day sales at Kmart.