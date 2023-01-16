So It Goes

It took a bucketful of Duplo, loads and loads of nappies, a vast array of beachwear and multiple pairs of tiny sandals to turn our place from a clean and quiet sanctuary into a place of chaos and colour.
This transformation pretty much happened on day one of a two-month stay with our daughter, her husband and three children, aged two and under.
I commented to my husband at this time that I had to think of our house as their house or it might make the cleanliness fairy in me show its very ugly side. I said this in the relative safety of our locked bedroom replete with the only made bed in the house, one of just three places in our house which still bore some semblance to how they once were. The remainder was a cross between a kindergarten on show and tell day, a sidewalk chuck out and the Boxing Day sales at Kmart.
And then my daughter decided that our place was just the right place to toilet train her two little girls.
I could feel the cleaning fairy grow warts as I watched this whole program unfold.
The toilet training pretty much involved a wall chart, stickers, an absence of nappies, much nudity and a potty in the middle of the lounge room. It also involved a delightful trip to the Bonds outlet store at Harbourtown where multiple packs of size 2-3 undies were purchased in anticipation of a successful outcome. This investment indicated that optimism was high.
Toilet training simply meant that every time the twins felt the wind blow, they would pee pretty much where they stood, whether there was a potty in the proximity or not. But gradually the chart got heavy with stickers and I realised that every two or three of those represented an approximate saving of 25 to 40 cents (ie one nappy) and a few cents had been saved.
On the other side of the scales was the fact that we were burning up cleaning spray and throw away Chux at the rate of knots.
The potty became the focal point of the lounge room, mainly for the adults and occasionally for the twins. My husband postured that he had never met a 21-year-old in nappies and one day, toilet training would definitely be old hat. In the meantime, it's amazing what a heady round of applause from the adults in the room and the lure of a sticker will do. - Linda Muller
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.