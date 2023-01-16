Redland City Bulletin

Let's train them here

By Linda Muller
Updated February 13 2023 - 9:43pm, first published January 16 2023 - 5:08pm
So It Goes

It took a bucketful of Duplo, loads and loads of nappies, a vast array of beachwear and multiple pairs of tiny sandals to turn our place from a clean and quiet sanctuary into a place of chaos and colour.

