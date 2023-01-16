So It Goes: Define posh

If you have posh friends, does that make you posh?
I like to think so because when it comes to being posh myself, my friends are all I have to hang on to.
Don't get me wrong. I love my posh friends and not because they are posh. I love them for so many of their qualities and being posh is just something else to love about them.
Just because they wear posh clothes, drive posh cars and live in posh houses doesn't mean they aren't the most warm hearted, funny, caring, uplifting people I can think of.
But sometimes I have to admit, this posh-ness does get in the way.
Take for example a recent dinner invitation to one of my friend's homes. There we were served delicious food created by the chef in the kitchen and served by people who knew about serving on the right.
Delicious courses were whisked in and out with the same abandon as the conversation. People moved seats around the table in order to converse to everyone. Stories were shared, laughter was continuous, diets were upheld. It was a glorious way to enjoy and afternoon, enriched no doubt by the dazzling and languid lull of the Brisbane River outside.
I love to see these friends. But I have to admit, I prefer to see them at their place. I don't mind having staff attend to my needs.
But on leaving, my friend and socialite hostess said that next time she would like to pop over to ours.
Her closing words rang in my ears all the way home, where I couldn't help but notice that our floors were not hand hewn and the only sound of water was from the overflow into the sullage tank.
I rang my second poshest friend and asked her if I could pretend I lived at her house for the impending visit. And furthermore, could she remain behind and be my maid for the time. While we were at it, I asked if her husband could also hang around on his yacht moored on the canal outside and pretend to be an ageing pool boy. We laughed about it, a lot.
But best of all she told me the words I most needed to hear. And that is that friends can be friends no matter their circumstance (and their lack of sewerage). And that's what my posh friends are to me. Just friends who I adore.
- Linda Muller
