Motorists are being urged to have a backup travel plan in place when drinking as police on North Stradbroke Island continue to crack down on dangerous driving over summer.
The caution comes a week after data from an ongoing police operation revealed 1311 drink-driving offences had been recorded across the state since early December.
Dunwich Police Station Acting Sergeant Matt Boswell said two drivers allegedly blew over the legal limit on the island during the peak holiday period in December.
They were picked up on consecutive days (December 27 and 28) at a police breath test site near Flinders Beach at Adder Rock.
The pair were within walking distance of their accommodation, according to police, emphasising the point that drivers should always have a backup travel plan when drinking alcohol.
Sergeant Boswell is also reminding motorists that road rules apply on all North Stradbroke Island beaches where driving is permitted.
He said police had received several complaints from the public about poor driver behaviours at various locations on the island.
It led to police issuing an infringement notice to one person after two vehicles were seen doing doughnuts and fishtailing on Flinders Beach.
"Driving in this manner is a serious danger to all beach users," Sergeant Boswell said.
"Police will investigate all traffic complaints to make these dangerous drivers accountable for their actions."
Officers are also out in force to crackdown on speeding during the remainder of the summer holidays, with the operation set to continue during Australia Day.
Sergeant Boswell said most visitors to the island had followed the road rules but a few had been caught flouting the law.
That included a driver who was busted on Friday, January 6 travelling more than 30km/h over the limit on East Coast Road.
Officers detected the car travelling at 102km/h in a 70km/h zone past the bus depot. The driver was handed a $1078 fine for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30km/h.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.