Finucane Road and Cambridge Drive intersection at Alexandra Hills to receive $1.4 million upgrade

Updated January 20 2023 - 10:38am, first published January 19 2023 - 8:00am
The Finucane Road and Cambridge Drive intersection will be upgraded at a cost of $1.4 million. Pictures from Google Maps/file image

A busy intersection near Alexandra Hills Shopping Centre will undergo a $1.4 million upgrade aimed at improving commuter safety and increasing traffic flow.

