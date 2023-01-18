A busy intersection near Alexandra Hills Shopping Centre will undergo a $1.4 million upgrade aimed at improving commuter safety and increasing traffic flow.
Works at the Finucane Road and Cambridge Drive intersection will begin in the coming weeks and are expected to be completed by late May.
Upgrades planned for the site include adding signals to pedestrian crossings at the intersection, building bike lanes and improving the safety of existing slip lanes.
A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said works would be carried out between 7pm and 5am from Sunday to Friday in an effort to reduce disruptions to the road network.
The project intends to improve traffic flow and safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians at the intersection.
"The $1.4 million project will make the slip lanes safer and add signals to pedestrian crossings. Bike lanes will also be built," a department spokeswoman said.
"Lane closures will be dependent on where work is taking place. Motorists are advised to follow signs and take care."
Residents are also being advised that speed limits will be reduced to 40km/h during the upgrades.
"To minimise impacts, work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am Sunday to Friday," a department spokeswoman said.
More information about road conditions, including major projects, is available at qldtraffic.qld.gov.au, on the Qld Traffic app and via 13 19 40.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
