Redland City Bulletin

Motoring body RACQ is urging motorists in the Redlands to hold off on filling their tanks

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Discounts to unleaded prices in the Redlands are coming soon according to RACQ. File photo

Motorists in the Redlands should avoid filling up if possible, as fuel prices are tipped to dip in the coming weeks.

Local News

