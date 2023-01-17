Motorists in the Redlands should avoid filling up if possible, as fuel prices are tipped to dip in the coming weeks.
RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Cooney said although there had been a small decline in petrol prices, further discounts were yet to come.
"The Redlands market is still in the expensive phase of the fuel price cycle, with the discounting phase of the cycle expected to start soon," she said.
"We expect the average price of unleaded will continue to slowly fall for the next week, before we hit the cheap phase of the fuel price cycle."
According to price aggregator Petrol Spy, unleaded prices in the Redlands remained consistently high between January 10 and January 17.
Several retailers in the area still report prices in excess of 190 cents per litre, however many have dropped their prices below this mark.
The cheapest unleaded in the region is available from Ampol Mount Cotton, which reports prices of 174.7 cents per litre.
Diesel remains comparatively expensive, however some Redlands retailers are now reporting prices below $2 per litre.
Metro Capalaba has the cheapest diesel, offering it for 198.7 cents per litre while several other retailers along the Old Cleveland Road report prices of 199.9 cents per litre.
Ms Cooney said the decline in diesel prices was consistent with changes in global wholesale oil prices, and urged motorists across the state to shop around as prices varied wildly between retailers.
"Our advice to motorists right throughout south east Queensland is to hold off from filling up the tank if you can," she said.
"If you do need fuel, only top up with enough to get you through the next week or so.
"As always, it is so important to shop around. There are huge differences between the cheapest and most expensive fuel stations so make sure you're doing some research on apps like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder before you fill up the tank."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.