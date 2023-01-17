Redland City Bulletin

Bowman MP wants Australian vote to keep Australia Day date

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 1:12pm
Bowman MP Henry Pike stands and speaks in federal parliament. Picture supplied

Bowman MP Henry Pike says he will take action to put the Australia Day debate "to bed" with a Bill proposal to let Australians vote on a national day despite the Prime Minister's claims the government has no agenda to change the date.

