Bowman MP Henry Pike says he will take action to put the Australia Day debate "to bed" with a Bill proposal to let Australians vote on a national day despite the Prime Minister's claims the government has no agenda to change the date.
Mr Albanese said he was focused on the Voice to Parliament in 2023 and planned to hold a referendum later in the year.
Mr Pike said he had drafted a Bill to "protect" January 26 as Australia's National Day, proposing legislation only to change the date if a majority of voters supported an alternate date in a nationwide plebiscite.
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney would not comment on Mr Pike's plans.
Under government legislation, the Australian Flag and ANZAC Day can only be changed if the people of Australia agree by public vote. Mr Pike said the same laws should apply to Australia Day.
The backbencher said he was confident Australians would agree to keep the January 26 date if a vote went ahead.
"Every year we get the same old debate, but public opinion remains steadfastly in favour of maintaining our national day," Mr Pike said.
"Even the most generous opinion polls have support for changing the date at low levels."
Mr Pike said he believed Australia Day was a day for all Australians and that alternative dates did not hold the same historical significance as January 26.
"We should be mature enough as a nation to acknowledge the wrongs of the past while still being able to celebrate our tremendous achievements," he said.
"January 1 is certainly an important date in Australian history, but January 26 1788, was the date that the course of this continent's history changed forever.
"January 26 was also the date that the Nationality and Citizenship Act of 1948 came into effect, which made us all Australian citizens as opposed to British subjects."
Mr Pike said that he would work with his Coalition colleagues, the crossbench and government members to get support for the proposal and intended to introduce a Private Members Bill in 2023.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
