A group of adventurous outdoor lovers is celebrating 20 years of exploring the beauty of nature across Queensland and the Redlands.
The Redland Bushwalkers Club began in 2002 as an idea from Laurel Santry who was looking to find fellow bushwalkers with an ad in the local paper.
Redland Bushwalkers secretary Colleen Merrick said the article got a positive reception and the first meeting of the club was held at IndigiScapes Capalaba.
"In the beginning the group of around 50 people got together to enjoy bushwalking... now we have over 100 members," she said.
"The first official walk of the club took place in March 2003 along the Thylogale track in the D'Aguilar National Park."
She said the club had expanded over years, with activities beyond bushwalking like cycling, kayaking, abseiling, through hikes, base camps, canyoning and social activities catering to a range of abilities and continued Ms Santry's legacy since her passing in 2022.
"A highlight for the club was in 2019, four of our members completed The Great Scenic Rim Walk, an epic hike from Gatton to Tugun, which took 18 days of hiking to complete," Ms Merrick said.
"Many other members supported the hikers by participating in organised hikes and camps to specific destinations along the way, to drop off water, food, clean clothing to be swapped with soiled clothing and anything else that was needed... it was quite an achievement."
She said the advantages of joining the club were making friends, socialising, exercising in the great outdoors in safe and supportive company, a range of activities and chances to learn from experienced members and mentor others.
Several times a year guest speakers are invited to attend club meetings to talk on subjects of interest to members.
To celebrate the milestone the club will hold a special meeting on March 8 and hold a range of events throughout the year reminiscent of activities enjoyed in the club's first year.
"Past members are invited to join us on March 8 for the celebration and enjoy a presentation about The Great Scenic Rim Walk in 2019."
Past members planning on attending must RSVP to redlandbushwalkersinc@gmail.com by February 24.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.