Queensland Police data has provided a unique insight into Redlands crime over the summer holiday period, with theft and drugs topping the list of offences reported across the city in the past month.
A total of 617 offences were recorded in Redlands between December 17 and January 16, according to the state's crime map, with more than a quarter of those taking place at Capalaba and Cleveland.
Saturdays had the greatest frequency of offences over the course of the month, while 59 incidents took place at midnight, making it the most common hour for crime during the peak holiday period.
Theft, excluding unlawful entry, topped the list of offences for the month with 180 incidences, followed by drugs (87) and other property damage (67).
Traffic and related offences - which includes drink and drug driving - was also high on the list of local crimes, along with assault and unlawful entry.
A deep dive into individual suburbs shows Capalaba recorded 119 offences for the month, Cleveland 91, Victoria Point 79, Redland Bay 65, Alexandra Hills 59, Thornlands 45 and Birkdale 32.
Suburbs like Mount Cotton, Thorneside, Ormiston and Sheldon all recorded less than 30 cases individually, while offences totalled 54 across the Southern Moreton Bay Islands.
North Stradbroke Island had 31 offences for the month, according to police figures, with unlawful entry the top crime reported at Dunwich and good order offences topping the list at Point Lookout.
Across the entire year to January 16, 2023, 7536 crimes were reported in Redlands, meaning less than 10 per cent have taken place during the December and January peak holiday period.
Unlawful entry and drug offences again topped the list of crimes last year, but the total number of incidents in Redlands was a far cry from neighbouring Logan, which recorded 32,807 for the 12-month period.
Drug offences were greatest at Capalaba, Cleveland and Thornlands over the holidays, while Macleay Island was over-represented with eight incidences, according to the figures.
There was one case of arson for the month - reported at Taylor Road, Sheldon on December 19 - and nine incidences of vagrancy/trespass across the city.
The state government announced a series of law changes last month to clamp down on violent juvenile car thieves, with the maximum penalty for stealing a vehicle increased from seven to 10 years imprisonment.
Other changes include a more severe penalty of 14 years if the offence is committed at night, the offender uses or threatens violence, is armed or pretends to be armed, or if they are in company.
The Youth Justice Act will also be amended, requiring courts to take into account previous bail history, criminal activity and the offenders' track record when sentencing.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government was acting on the "complex issue" of youth crime and the package was among the most comprehensive ever seen in Queensland.
"All of the programs to divert children away from crime will continue but the community is demanding tougher penalties too," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
