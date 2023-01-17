Redland City Bulletin

Nell tells the backstage stories of the Rocky Horror Picture Show

By Linda Muller
Updated January 18 2023 - 11:23am, first published 10:30am
Nell Campbell tells the stories behind The Rocky Horror Picture Show in All Nells That Ends Nell, coming to RPAC on February 11.

It's not just The Rocky Horror Picture Show fans who will enjoy All's Nell that Ends Nell, coming to RPAC at 7.30pm on February 11.

