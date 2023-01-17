It's not just The Rocky Horror Picture Show fans who will enjoy All's Nell that Ends Nell, coming to RPAC at 7.30pm on February 11.
Nell Campbell has become an icon on so many levels, not just for her tap dancing and singing as Columbia on The Rocky Horror Picture Show, her hugely successful New York Nells nightclub but also with the LGBTQIA+ community.
In fact it is her resonance with the LGBTQIA+ community that she feels the most proud.
"The show has been a joy to perform. And the effect on this community has been huge. I am so thrilled to have had this chance. I could never have estimated the end result," she said.
"We are now at the fourth generation of fans. Who knew how much pleasure this show would give to so many. Especially given it was shot on a budget over five weeks."
Nell said she was cast after being seen busking on the streets of London and later tap dancing on a table where she was working.
She was cast as Columbia, performing her own routines for the first seven months of the seven-year show. She was then one of the original cast members to perform in the movie, which came out in 1975.
"It started with a script of less than 20 pages and taken up because of one of the songs (There's a Light). I was thrilled to be a part of a show expected to run for three weeks played to a tiny audience at Royal Court. I left after seven months. That's about how long it takes before the shopping list goes through your mind on stage," she said.
"I left to go busking in the south of France and returned to live in a squat."
"For the film, Twentieth Century Fox would have liked an all star cast. I don't think it would have been the success it has been if that had been the case. We had a $4000 costume budget. Buying costumes at jumble sales became part of the magic."
In 1986 she opened Nells, an enterprise which proved to be "unbelievably successful".
"I would do a cabaret there most nights. My working hours were 10pm to 4am. I didn't see daylight for five years. I had to go into training to stay awake and that's why we had a dance floor put in. It worked out perfectly," she said.
These stories and photos will be shared in All's Nell that Ends Nell, coming to RPAC as part of a five-venue two-month Queensland tour.
"There are photos and anecdotes -,a chance to hear the stories and go behind the scenes," Nell said.
"Plus you can't keep an old show girl down, so there might be a few moments."
Tickets are $59 and $54 with a VIP package available including premium seating, a photo opportunity and pre-show meet and greet for $89. Book on 3829 8131 or email RPACBoxOffice@redland.qld.gov.au
