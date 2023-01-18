Redland City Bulletin

Mirusia to perform favourite songs at RPAC on February 18

Updated January 18 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:23am
Mirusia will debut her new concert program at home on the RPAC stage at 7.30pm on February 18. Picture supplied

International Soprano Mirusia will return from a 12-date European headlining tour to debut her new concert program at home on the RPAC stage at 7.30pm on February 18.

