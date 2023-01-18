International Soprano Mirusia will return from a 12-date European headlining tour to debut her new concert program at home on the RPAC stage at 7.30pm on February 18.
Mirusia also returns home to release her new single Right Here Waiting with JD Smith of The Ten Tenors in her new album Mirusia and Friends - Duets.
Affectionately dubbed as Australia's Songbird by 3AW's Denis Walter, Mirusia will sing songs from her career including classical favourites, Broadway musical hits, new original music and songs she has performed with André Rieu.
"I am so excited to return to Australia from touring in Europe in December, and it's only fitting that I start my year off performing for my own home crowd at Redlands," Mirusia said.
"This concert will feature my most requested songs and some new surprises."
Her shows on her recent Songbird tour have been described as "stunning".
2022 was a bumper year for Mirusia who had the top selling ARIA Australian Classical Crossover album of the year with Songbird, cementing herself as the number one Classical Crossover artist in the country.
On her new album Duets Mirusia joins forces to perform a series of collaborations with singer and radio icon Denis Walter, Tommy Fleming, Wiggles' Lachlan Gillespie, Paulini, soprano Carmen Monarcha from Andre Rieu's concerts to Opera Australia baritone Nathan Lay.
"This album celebrates some of my most beloved collaborations with friends from all over the world. I have a special connection with each and every friend that features on this album and I am truly thankful for all the special moments we created, and I look forward to more beautiful moments in the future," Mirusia said
Melbourne-based singer/songwriter, JD Smith will perform with Mirusia at RPAC. He has been touring as a member of The Ten Tenors since 2015. In later years Smith has shifted his focus to release his debut album Soul Searchin which speaks of his indigenous heritage and is produced by Michael Cristiano (The Seekers, Gene Pitney).
Tickets are $55 with children at $35 and VIP tickets for a pre show drink and post-show meet and greet for $85. Bookings can be made on 3829 8131, rpacboxoffice.@redland.qld.gov.au
