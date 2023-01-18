Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce president Cindy Corrie is stepping down after five months in the group's top role as she takes on a new job with Redland City Council.
The Sycamore School founder said a conflict of interest in her role with the Council's newly formed Advocacy, Major Projects and Economic Development department meant she would no longer continue as president or Chair of the Chamber's Champion Redlands Coast initiative.
"I am really excited to have secured a position with Council's advocacy team where I will have the opportunity to work with all levels of government and local businesses on some really exciting projects for the community," she said.
"In my new role I will continue to work alongside the Chamber and local businesses, and I look forward to working with them to deliver for Redlands Coast."
The Council's new department was announced in February 2022, and focuses on economic development, investment, external funding and asset management and the coordination of strategic and major projects.
"While this means I will be passing on the baton of the Chamber presidency, I know the Chamber will be in good hands."
"I am looking forward to continuing to champion a bright future for the Redlands Coast, and I'm excited to be part of a team who are focused on positioning the Redlands Coast to leverage the incredible opportunities before us in the coming decade," Ms Corrie said.
Chamber member Suzie Tafolo was handed the reigns after serving as the group's vice president for two years.
Ms Corrie became president in August 2022 after Rebecca Young bowed out at the Chamber's 2023 general meeting after three years in the volunteer role.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.