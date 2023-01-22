Redland City Bulletin
Our Business

Sirromet puts on Valentine's Day feasts, picnics and getaways

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
January 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two hands clink Sirromet branded glasses at a table setting. Picture supplied

Lovebirds are set to flock to Mount Cotton's Sirromet Winery this February as the iconic venue hosts lunch, picnics, dinner and overnight stays as couples celebrate Valentine's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.