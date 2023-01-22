Lovebirds are set to flock to Mount Cotton's Sirromet Winery this February as the iconic venue hosts lunch, picnics, dinner and overnight stays as couples celebrate Valentine's Day.
Sirromet marketing director Debbie MacGillivray said the winery would host a range of activities for lovers in the Redlands.
"Love is in the air this Valentine's Day at Sirromet and we invite you in to write your very own love story as we celebrate all things romance," she said.
"And whether you chose a romantic night away in one of our luxury pavilions, an intimate lunch or dinner, or a romantic sunset picnic, you can thoroughly spoil the one you love while sharing in the wonderful experience."
Restaurant Lurleen's Lunch is a special dining experience with a four-course lunch and wine pairing and entertainment to be held Sunday, February 12 from midday for $155 per person.
"You may also like to pre-order a long stem rose or a take home bottle of the special Nadine Blanc de Blanc sparkling."
Valentine's Day lunch and dinner can be had at the Tuscan Terrace in the lead up to the special day for couples looking to celebrate on the weekend with their seasonal menu or on the day itself.
Couples can also book a picnic spot on the lawn to watch the sunset from 5pm, sip on spritz and enjoy a hamper for $155 from Friday, February 11 to Sunday February
On the big day the Tuscan Terrace will have a Valentine's Day Set Dinner Menu at $250 for two people, with sacophonist Isaac Bell to set the scene for a night of romance.
The special event menu includes a shared seafood tower, specially curated desert and a bottle of sparling Nadine Blanc de Blanc. Diners can also choose to book a table to eat from the seasonal menu.
Ms MacGillivray said the Love is in the Air Accommodation package for $359 per night would provide for those looking for a getaway, available throughout February.
"Celebrate the occasion, or just love itself with a special package for all the romantics out there," she said.
"Enjoy overnight luxury pavilion accommodation, chocolates, rose petals and sparkling wine. All the special indulgences that make it the most romantic Valentine's Day.
"The little touches of romance will leave you feeling totally spoilt and indulged."
To find out more or book any of the Valentine's Day experiences at Sirromet, visit www.sirromet.com
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
