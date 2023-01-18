Redland City Bulletin
Updated

Rangers search North Stradbroke Island after local reports crocodile sighting near Myora Springs

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A view of North Stradbroke Island, where rangers are investigating a crocodile sighting. File picture

Wildlife rangers are scouring North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) after a local business owner reported a crocodile sighting near Myora Springs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.