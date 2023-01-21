Some Council services will be closed or interrupted on Thursday, January 26 2023 for the Australia Day public holiday.
Council offices and customer service centres will be closed on Thursday and will return to regular operating hours on Friday, January 27.
Normal bin services will occur, with trucks to start collecting from 6am as usual.
Recycling and waste centres at Birkdale, Redland Bay will be open from 7am-5.30pm, North Stradbroke Island, Macleay Island and Russell Island centres will open from 8am-2pm, Karragarra Island and Lamb Island will open during daylight hours, and the Coochiemudlo Island centre is closed Thursdays.
RecycleWorld Redland Bay will close on the public holiday but will open as normal on Friday.
All Redland City Council libraries and after-hours return chutes will be closed on Thursday 26 January 2023 and any items due on the public holiday can be returned the following day.
The Redland Animal Shelter will remain open from 9am-12pm on the public holiday.
Redlands IndigiScapes Centre, Café, Botanic Gardens and Nursery will be closed on the public holiday but walking trails will be open.
The RPAC box office will be closed on the public holiday but bookings can still be made online.
The centre will be open in the morning for a citizenship ceremony.
Redland Art Gallery at Cleveland will be closed for refurbishment. The gallery at Capalaba is closed on Thursday 26 January and reopens at 9am on Friday 27 January.
The Redlands Coast Visitor Information Centre in the Raby Bay Harbour Precinct will be open as usual from 9am-4pm. Phone 1300 667 386 or go to visitredlandscoast.com.au
For council-related emergencies phone 3829 8999 and you will be connected with the after hours service.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
