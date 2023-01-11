Victoria Point
Visit Redland City Council parks and beaches across the Region this Australia Day. Council has organised special Australia Day parking arrangements for a smooth run. Visit Council's website to learn more.
Alexandra Hills
Oaklands Street Community Gardens Inc is a space where local residents come to socialise and cultivate fresh produce. Find it behind the Aldi and AFL grounds at Alexandra Hills, open Wednesday and Friday from 9am-12pm and Sunday from 2-5pm.
Cleveland
Studying Law or Italian on Wednesdays at the Redlands Museum. Contact cud08@iprimus.com.au for details.
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Redlands
Put your running shoes on for the Redlands Hash House Harriers weekly Monday night social run or walk. From 6.15pm bring your torch for a 5-6km walk or 8-10km run. Phone Trish on 0418885137 to find out more.
Cleveland
Book tickets for Mates Theatre Genesis Inc's hilarious Australia Day Play, 'There's a War on, You know' on Thursday, Friday and Saturday January 26-28 from 6.30-10.30pm and Sunday January 29 from 1.30-5.30pm.
Cleveland
View original artwork by the talented Redland Coast artists of the Old SchoolHouse Gallery Cleveland, open Thursday-Sunday and on public holidays from 9.30am-4.30pm
