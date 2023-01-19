Queensland Health is remaining tight-lipped on the current cost of the Redlands Satellite Hospital despite confirming that the state government program has blown out by $111 million.
Labor pitched a $40 million price tag for the Redlands facility prior to the 2020 election, but the health department and government have both refused to reveal whether that figure has now increased.
Seven satellite hospitals are being built across south-east Queensland in a bid to take pressure off the region's major hospitals and provide care closer to home for residents.
Queensland Health recently confirmed the budget overspend, revising the cost of the program to $376.9 million, which is a 42 per cent jump on the $265 million funding commitment announced in 2020.
The department refused to say whether the increase, which has previously been attributed to labour shortages and building costs, meant the government would now spend more than $40 million at Redlands.
"The seven facilities across south-east Queensland include Tugun, Bribie Island, Caboolture, Kallangur, Eight Mile Plains, Redland and Ripley, and will include a range of services ...," he said.
"Each facility is informed by the needs of each local community, which for Redlands means a new minor injury and illness clinic."
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the community was paying the price for the government's refusal to make public the costs of the local facility.
"Recently the state government defended modest cost increases on these projects as caused by the general rise in construction costs, but the latest reports confirm the roll-out has been botched," he said.
His comments come after Health Minister Yvette D'Ath launched a scathing attack on the LNP in Parliament late last year, arguing the opposition would move to sell-off the satellite facilities if elected in 2024.
Mr Robinson rubbished the claims, saying the LNP was not against the state government providing more complimentary health services in the community but did not believe they should be branded hospitals.
He has now accused Ms D'Ath of keeping "bad news secret" and is calling for her to make public how much the government is spending on the Redlands facility.
"The Redlands community tell me that they have no confidence in the current Health Minister to deliver any of these [local health] projects and that she must be replaced immediately," he said.
Ms D'Ath said significant in-ground contamination and bank stabilisation works at some satellite hospital sites, along with inclement weather, had contributed to "unexpected cost pressures".
She said a new Health Capital Division within the health department was developing a range of mitigation strategies to address increasing building costs across its portfolio.
A Queensland Health spokesman said the Redlands Satellite Hospital, which is being built in the Weinam Creek Priority Development Area, was expected to be operational in the second half of 2023.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
