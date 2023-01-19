Redland City Bulletin
Queensland Health tight-lipped on Redlands Satellite Hospital cost amid $111 million program blowout

January 19 2023
Queensland Health and the state government will not reveal the updated cost of the Redlands Satellite Hospital. Pictures supplied/Emily Lowe

Queensland Health is remaining tight-lipped on the current cost of the Redlands Satellite Hospital despite confirming that the state government program has blown out by $111 million.

