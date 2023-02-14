Healthy eating habits are key to overall health Advertising Feature

Explore new healthy foods while spending time with others. Picture Shutterstock

Live longer, be healthier, reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, several different cancers and some cognitive and neurological problems. Several scientific studies have proved all of this is possible with a healthy diet.

Creating healthy eating habits doesn't need to be complicated according to Associate Professor in Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Canberra Nenad Naumovski.

"Start with small steps and as you get comfortable, expand and diversify," Dr Naumovski said.

"It is important to look at the overall 'food picture.' It should be about learning and exploring different foods and sharing time with others."

Start small

Simple changes include replacing ultra-processed food which are generally rich in sugar and salt (breakfast cereals, crisps and sweets) with more nutritious options and incorporating locally sourced and seasonal foods. Seasonal food is generally cheaper and more nutritious.

Get organised

Planning is key to avoiding take-away. Try preparing food in larger quantities and freezing in predetermined portion sizes.

"A good hearty meat stew can be sectioned in smaller serves, frozen and thawed out and served with vegetables," Dr Naumovski said.

"Leftover roasted meats can be used the following day on sandwiches or over fresh salads."

Quick additions

"There is a plethora of different dried, frozen and canned legumes, seeds and vegetables that can add to the healthy dietary pattern," Dr Naumovski said.

It is a misconception that frozen vegetables are not nutritious according to Dr Naumovski.

Frozen vegetables are typically frozen within 48 hours of harvest, locking in the nutrients.

Avoid the hype

There are no "magic bullets" to healthy eating so focus on an overall dietary pattern rather than one type of food or beverage.

"So called 'superfoods,' 'cleansing diets' or 'immune juices' are predominantly commercial hypes that do not have supportive scientific evidence to validate the claims," Dr Naumovski said.

Feel the change

Short-term changes can include feeling more satisfied after meals, having more and longer-lasting energy, improved sleep quality, potential reduction of anxiety levels and some studies have shown improved gut microbiota.

"This sets the stage for better absorption of nutrients, improvements in digestion and better regulation of food and nutrients transport in the gut," Dr Naumovski said.

Medium-term changes include body weight regulation and improved biomarkers associated with the development of cardiovascular disease.

Long-term changes are numerous and generally relate to improved quality of life, healthy ageing and better health and financial outcomes.

Seek out an expert

Nutritionists and dietitians create personalised meals plans to take into account health history, culture, personal food preferences and other factors.

"Their advice is based on the latest scientific evidence that is supported by extensive research from food and nutrition scientists."