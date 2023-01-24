Property details:
Birkdale
Within a whisper-quiet setting is this stunningly renovated home that is larger than life and perfect for the whole family.
Perched on a large 959 square metre block, the home offers modern design elements and dual living options
Nothing is amiss in this beautiful home with a whopping six bedrooms, the Master with walk-in robe, and built in robes to remaining five bedrooms.
There are three bathrooms including ensuites to both the Master and bedroom two.
Create culinary delights in the large central kitchen with a butler's pantry, stone benchtops and quality appliances.
Open plan formal living and dining rooms are spacious and there are additional family and rec rooms.
A separate study with its own outside access offers the potential to run a business from home.
The outdoor entertaining area is appealing as is the beautifully landscaped, low maintenance yard creating a private outdoor haven.
The home also includes ducted air-conditioning, Vaccumaid, solar, plumbed in tank water and quality timber floors.
Situated in an idyllic environment with no through traffic and walking distance to local schools, shops, and transport.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
