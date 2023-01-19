An independent environment organisation has deemed Moreton Bay south-east Queensland's healthiest waterway despite its concerns over an expanding mud patch.
It comes as the government invests $5 million in combating water pollution across the region.
The funds will go towards reducing sediment run off into local rivers and creeks as well as monitoring and report card programs over the next three years in south-east waterways, including at Moreton Bay and Pumicestone Passages.
Healthy Land and Water's 2022 report card revealed the Central and Eastern Bay received an A minus, the highest of any south-east Queensland catchment.
According to the organisation, the mud patch at Moreton Bay had expanded as agricultural soil from poorly managed upper catchments washed downstream, impacting the health of seagrass meadows and inter-tidal habitats critical for migratory birds, fish, turtles and dugong.
The legacy of impact sediments and nutrients disposed in the bay is a concern as it could stimulate nuisance algal blooms in years to come.
The state's funding includes $2.996 million for Healthy Land and Water programs; $1.1 million to Growcom Australia for best management practice programs; and $1 million for Department of Agriculture and Fisheries agronomic research programs.
Healthy Land and Water CEO Julie McLellan said their water rating initiatives become more critical to protect waterway health with population increases, community developments and climate change.
"The SEQ Monitoring Program draws from a 20 year plus dataset of waterway catchment health in partnership with DES Science and Technology Division, local governments, utilities, and research.
"The data and information collected are analysed and used for protecting and improving the health of waterways and catchments in south-east Queensland.
"The latest Queensland Government funding will support the work being undertaken to improve the health of our waterways and catchments, and iconic Quandamooka (Moreton Bay) and the other natural assets of the region," Ms McLellan said.
The funding was allocated through the Palaszczuk Government's South East Queensland Investing in Our Environment for the Future Program 2022-25.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
