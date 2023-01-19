Redland City Bulletin

Redlands urged to honour veterans as Australia marks 50 years since ending involvement in Vietnam War

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated January 20 2023 - 10:59am, first published 8:00am
Ken Davis (left) of Thornlands was a in the Vietnam War. Picture supplied

Locals are being encouraged to honour and remember those who served in Vietnam as Australia marks 50 years since ending its involvement in the war.

