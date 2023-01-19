Locals are being encouraged to honour and remember those who served in Vietnam as Australia marks 50 years since ending its involvement in the war.
Redlands MP Kim Richards said it was important to acknowledge the sacrifices servicemen and women had made during the conflict.
"Back then, many of our 60,000 veterans returned from South Vietnam to face the greatest social and political dissent in Australia since World War I," she said.
"For years they have borne both the physical and mental scars of that war, and in 2023 it is time for us all to acknowledge the service and sacrifice of our Vietnam veterans in a solemn and dignified manner."
Ms Richards said schools in the Redlands and across Australia would be provided with an opportunity to learn about Australia's role in the Vietnam War.
"Many Vietnam veterans are among my constituents in the Redlands. I honour and respect their unselfish service to our country," she said.
"One of my constituents, Ken Davis of Thornlands, is a Vietnam veteran who proudly served with the Fifth Battalion Royal Australian Regiment. Their motto is 'duty first'.
"He told me that there were three things he didn't want as a 20-year-old back in 1967.
"He had a promising career at the time, and certainly didn't want to be called up for a two year period of National Service in the Army.
"Secondly, he didn't want to be posted to an infantry battalion, nor did he wish to deploy to South Vietnam.
"He won the trifecta but told me that, in hindsight, it was the greatest experience of his life."
A commemorative service will be held in Canberra this year to mark 50 years since Australia ended its involvement in the war.
The Governor General issued a proclamation on January 11, 1973 to formally end the nation's participation, with only a single platoon remaining in Vietnam beyond that date to guard the embassy in Saigon.
Ms Richards urged the community to pay their respects at Redlands services.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
