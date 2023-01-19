A young Thornlands student has taken his passion for video creation to the next level as he heads his own media company.
At 18-years-old, Lachlan Helmrich has spent years telling stories through video, honing his craft at Faith Lutheran College and TAFE Queensland's TAFE in Schools program.
Mr Helmrich said he loved that video and film was an outlet that helped him escape.
"My passion for video was founded by telling stories, I live and breathe invoking emotion through the screen," he said.
" As a kid, I always found it amazing how watching a made up story could make you so emotional or connected to a character," he said.
Throughout high school Mr Helmrich studied at TAFE to expand his skills and get ahead in the industry.
"It equipped me with a skill set, which made it easy to get into the media industry," he said.
"My vision from a young age has always been that through this skill I have, I want to help other people.
"With the drive to help others, I came up with a business model which focuses on helping small businesses grow and become more well-known."
Last year he created his own video production company, Outcast Media, specialising in creating video content, including promotional videos, cinema and business advertisements, social media management and weddings and personal events for an affordable price.
Mr Helmrich said starting his business had come with it's own challenges but that he had been supported by business advisors and friends.
"The only difficulty we've had is figuring out how to run the business side of Outcast Media," he said.
"We have years of experience in videography, content planning, editing, and project development, but learning the business side has proven difficult.
"We are a motivated group of young minds who create story-telling content that reaches thousands of people across Australia. We want to help you grow your business by utilizing the power of video."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
