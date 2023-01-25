Redland City Bulletin

Jay-Jay wins hearts after becoming first adoption at Redland Animal Shelter for 2023

By Jordan Crick
January 26 2023 - 8:00am
Jay-Jay the cat has won hearts after becoming the first adoption at Redland Animal Shelter for 2023. Picture supplied

Jay-Jay the friendly feline is settling in nicely at his new home after becoming the first adoption at Redland Animal Shelter for 2023.

