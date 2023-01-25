Jay-Jay the friendly feline is settling in nicely at his new home after becoming the first adoption at Redland Animal Shelter for 2023.
The two-year-old male has won the hearts of his Wynnum West family, with owner Kerry Munro describing him as the most affectionate cat she has ever met.
His unique ability to open doors and penchant for sleeping in cupboards has also amused his new family.
"He loves wardrobes and I swear he can open any cupboard that he comes across," Ms Munro said.
"We have some mirrored sliding doors and he just brushes up against it hard enough that it opens. He loves sleeping in cupboards."
Ms Munro said her daughter had been asking for a cat when she came across Jay-Jay on a visit to Redland Animal Shelter.
"She and her boyfriend went down there the day before and met him," Ms Munro said.
"She came home and said to me 'can you please just come and see him?'
"I said 'yeah, all right', and the next day we came home with a cat."
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said 230 animals were adopted from Redland Animal Shelter in 2022, including 151 cats and 79 dogs.
Staff at the shelter described Jay-Jay as a "smoochy boy" who loves rubbing himself against humans and purs "like an engine" when tickled on the chin.
"He has settled in really well, considering I have two younger girls as well," Ms Munro said.
"For a two-and-a-half-year-old cat he doesn't tear around. He is quite happy to curl up beside you."
Redland Animal Shelter is located at 265 South Street, Thornlands. For more information about adoptions, call 07 3829 8663.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
