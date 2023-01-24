A bayside baker is bringing her tasty treats to the people of the Redlands since opening a Birkdale storefront for her booming business.
Wakerly woman Emma Paterson has a passion for baking all things sweet, which inspired her to start her own business, Sweet Finella.
"Baking, for me, is like free therapy. When I can make something that looks good and tastes good, that brings people so much happiness, which is a nice feeling for both parties," she said.
"The business itself has been going for two years from home on a part time basis and in March of last year I stepped away from my job to do it full time and it just kind of exploded.
"I needed to move into a commercial setting and the cafe side of things just came with that."
When it was time to grow her business Mrs Paterson expanded to a storefront on Birkdale Road which officially opened in October 2022.
The mum of two is running the cafe with the help of her husband, Chris, and said despite the challenges she had enjoyed welcoming the community into their business and sharing her delicious creations with customers.
"We came to Birkdale because we developed quite a lot of friendships in the area and we spend a lot of time here," Mrs Paterson said.
"It's a quiet spot but we've already got a lot of return customers and we get positive feedback from everyone.
"We're able to give that sort of personal touch and we've built up some really nice friendships with people who just come in to have a chat.
"We're also super kid and family friendly, having two little ones myself I know it can be hard when your kids are noisy or make a mess, so I love to welcome kids into this bright and fun space."
Mrs Paterson said she was looking forward to getting to know more if the community and
"We have just started offering birthday brunches for kids on Saturday mornings, so our next stage is just expanding and to push more of our custom cakes," she said.
To book or make an order, visit https://www.sweetfinella.com/
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.