YOUR SAY: Henry Pike is dog-whistling with his Australia Day Bill

Henry Pike is dog-whistling to the ugly racist element of his Liberal Party support base, which lives to fuel hate and division in our nation, by announcing his intention to draft a Bill to "protect" January 26 as Australia's National Day.
Pike thinks he is shoring up those white supremacist One Nation/ Liberal/ National constituents. That vote base is getting smaller, judging by the last federal election result, but clearly, he believes it is alive and well in the Redlands for him to pull such a stunt. As your article outlines, the current government has not flagged any intention to change the date, although it should. So who is he "protecting" the January 26 date from?
His claim that "public opinion remains steadfastly in favour of maintaining our national day" as January 26 could be challenged. Many workplaces, including mine, have allowed workers to work the day and take another off. All but one of my workmates has decided to do that, proving people are not wedded to the idea of January 26 as the date for Australia Day. I'd wager that any day would suit most Aussies as long as a public holiday is attached to the date.
It was in 1994 that January 26 became a public holiday nationwide. That's only 29 years, hardly a lifetime and hardly set in stone. So why couldn't we have a date that would still give us a public holiday to celebrate being Australians but not cause pain to Indigenous Australians? That would be unifying, not divisive, wouldn't it?
Pike's call should be seen for what it is, racist dog-whistling Liberal Party dogma. After all, the Libs have always sought to divide Australians because it is easier than trying to unite them.
Mark Withers, Redland Bay
We all hoped the tragic 2021 Australia Day loss of Matt, Kate and their unborn child would bring change. We now know it didn't. Queensland data reveals violent theft rates remain double that of other states, committed by smaller numbers of hardened repeat offenders.
The options for judges are quite limited; short jail stints or 'tag and release.' For all the talk on the street about tougher sentencing, jail just delays the problem.
The Premier is out of ideas and options, so she should accept the help of the Commonwealth. Only Canberra can add teeth to the rehabilitation journey by suspending welfare to addicted youth and suspending parenting payments to those who clearly aren't.
Australia's welfare system pays cash to youth and plenty of it. The 2019 EDRS Drug Trends in New South Wales tells us users are likely to be renting, smoking high-purity crystals and finding it easy to obtain. Most have some work or study, but over half are receiving Commonwealth payments without conditions.
Two addicts cohabiting with dependents receive over $1300 a fortnight to fund their habit. While COVID impeded the import of precursors and increased prices, supply is flowing again. After rent, those sums afford a 0.25gram hit twice a day each per fortnight, until the next Centrelink transfer arrives.
Sadly magistrates have little understanding of these economics, with youth revolving through Court houses, back to the ATM, then resorting to crime as their addiction grows. The judiciary can't even use the results of an amphetamine test to determine if addicts are safe to release.
My Commonwealth reforms to stem welfare flows to addicts were drafted but lay dormant in the Senate, opposed by Labor, the Greens and Independent Senators concerned about human rights.
Appearing in Court for certain violent offences or failing to meet Centrelink obligations should trigger a precautionary hair bulb test to detect drug use in the previous three months. A positive test then initiates regular mouth swabs to identify recent use and wrap-around care, starting with welfare paid onto a cashless debit card. Centrelink would then help manage income, ensuring food and nappies for any dependent children.
Maintaining a drug habit is nearly impossible with welfare not paid in cash. Dealers and suppliers lose interest; they don't want payment with bartered food or phone cards. Even if someone turns to theft, addicts are frequently caught, allowing the cascade of support to replace the cascade of violent theft.
While there is no magic bullet with drug addiction, current law enforcement is like a torn parachute. That is why confirming addiction early, switching off the money and relocating these youth to distant work camps on rural properties and without mobile phones as long as it takes is the only genuinely safe solution. We need to stop blaming the judges and case managers and give them and the Police the laws that offer hope of a solution. Once an offender is known to be violent, addiction cannot be ignored. Only removal from their environment stems the daily cycle of pointless violence, theft and home invasion.
Andrew Laming, Ormiston.
Let's compare the different comments by Daniel Andrews and Peter Dutton about George Pell's passing. The difference in words shows why Labor is in power across Australia and why the Liberal Party is irrelevant.
Andrews said no to a state funeral and acknowledged how triggering one would be for sexual assault victims. Dutton praised Pell, called him "an important intellectual figure and a towering presence in the Catholic community, " and lauded his "Christian ideals".
Dutton's comments show the Liberal Party no longer reflects the thoughts of broader Australia, and its MPs lack even basic human decency.
Roger Wright, Birkdale
