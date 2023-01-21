YOUR SAY: Henry Pike is dog-whistling with his Australia Day Bill

While there is no magic bullet with drug addiction, current law enforcement is like a torn parachute. That is why confirming addiction early, switching off the money and relocating these youth to distant work camps on rural properties and without mobile phones as long as it takes is the only genuinely safe solution. We need to stop blaming the judges and case managers and give them and the Police the laws that offer hope of a solution. Once an offender is known to be violent, addiction cannot be ignored. Only removal from their environment stems the daily cycle of pointless violence, theft and home invasion.