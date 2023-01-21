Redland City Bulletin

YOUR SAY: Henry Pike is dog-whistling with his Australia Day Bill

January 22 2023 - 9:00am
Henry Pike is dog-whistling with his Australia Day Bill

Henry Pike is dog-whistling to the ugly racist element of his Liberal Party support base, which lives to fuel hate and division in our nation, by announcing his intention to draft a Bill to "protect" January 26 as Australia's National Day.

Local News

