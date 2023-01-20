Police have launched an investigation after residents reported seeing young men carrying weapons around sportsfields at Redland Bay on Wednesday evening.
Concerned residents alerted the community on social media while the incident was unfolding, with one local writing that a member of the four-man group had been seen brandishing a handgun.
A Queensland Police spokesman said they had received reports of an armed person at Boundary Road on January 18 and were now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The QPS crime map also shows a listing for "weapons acts offences" at 5pm on the same date and in the same location as the reported incident.
One resident told a community forum that four men, estimated to be aged between 19 and 25, were seen with weapons in the vicinity of the rugby grounds and tennis courts at Charlie Buckler Sportsfields.
The man carrying a handgun was described as being dressed in a white shirt and black gym shorts, while another man was wearing a black hoodie and a bandanna around the lower part of his face.
A third man was wearing a plain light grey t-shirt, according to the resident, but no description was given for the fourth member of the group.
The incident is said to have taken place while children were training at the Redland Bay sportsfields about 6pm on Wednesday, January 18.
It was also reported that the group moved towards the Anita Street area and were seen at a nearby Victoria Point shopping complex, but those claims are yet to be substantiated by police.
One resident told the Redland City Bulletin she received a text message from her daughter shortly before 10pm saying people had been "running around VP" with guns and knives.
"Apparently they are robbing places that are still open. We have locked all the doors and will leave when it's safe," the text read.
The parent, who has not been named for security reasons, said her daughter had been working at a burger restaurant on Bunker Road at the time. She arrived home safely at 10.30pm.
"Staff at [the restaurant] were given a heads up by a colleague regarding the situation that was occurring," the parent said.
"The colleague was not working at the time and was just driving through the VP [Victoria Point] shopping area."
A QPS spokesman told the Bulletin on Thursday that no further information about the incident was currently available.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
