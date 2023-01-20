Redland City Bulletin

Police launch investigation after receiving reports of men brandishing weapons at Redland Bay sportsfields

By Jordan Crick
January 21 2023 - 8:00am
Police are investigating reports that armed men were seen at Redland Bay sportsfields on Wednesday, January 18. File picture

Police have launched an investigation after residents reported seeing young men carrying weapons around sportsfields at Redland Bay on Wednesday evening.

