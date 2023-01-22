Redland City Bulletin

Redland resident calls for locals to celebrate Australia Day

Updated January 23 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 8:00am
An Australian flag flies in front of a sunrise, inset Redland businessman and resident Mark Fitzgerald. File picture and picture supplied

A Redland businessman has called for residents to bust out their picnic baskets and Aussie flags to show their national pride and reflect on Australia's past, present and future this Australia Day.

