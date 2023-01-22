A Redland businessman has called for residents to bust out their picnic baskets and Aussie flags to show their national pride and reflect on Australia's past, present and future this Australia Day.
Sail 2 Growth managing director Mark Fitzgerald is leading a call to action for people in the Redlands and across Australia to get together and celebrate.
Mr Fitzgerald said his call was prompted by a lack of public Australia Day events in the Redlands.
"I noticed that council was not running an Australia Day event which I thought was unusual and I've just noticed it is a trend that it's being overlooked as people get busy," he said.
"I felt it was my duty to honor past Australians that had contributed to the defense and enhancement of the nation through personal effort and sacrifice through past wars and that it was important to keep the tradition going for the inclusion of all citizens.
"We can use the day to recognise our Australian saviors in line with veterans from wars past and present and celebrate out nation.
"As citizens we should be demonstrating respect and preservation of the Australian lifestyle that is envied by a lot of people around the world and build our national identity for the Olympics in 2032."
He said the Redlands was rife with places to gather and celebrate all of the best things Australia has to offer that were also places to reflect on national history and remember the people who served for their country.
"It's about character and an effort and resilience and celebrating what we've developed as a nation. That makes us proud," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"It's up to Australians to get out there and celebrate their own day."
He hopes to start an event in the Redlands next year to bring families and friends together to celebrate Australia's national day.
"I'm looking at expanding this to other areas, locally and nationally, where the people congregate in the park and celebrate the unique lifestyle and freedoms that we enjoy in this country," he said.
