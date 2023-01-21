Health Minister Yvette D'Ath, by all reports, is a good person, but it is evident with the current problems a change at the top is needed. Redland Hospitals' ramping figures were the highest ever recorded in Queensland in July 2022. The hospital expansion project continues to stall, and the Satellite Hospital costs are over budget. Sometimes the buck must stop with the boss, and in this instance, sacking Ms D'Ath - and handing the health portfolio to another minister would be like hand-passing the problem. The Premier needs to show that she is serious about reforming the health system. A good start would be delivering the Redland Hospital upgrades and the Redland Satellite Hospital as soon as possible.