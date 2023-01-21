Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk should take control of the health portfolio, and she must do it now.
It would be a bold move but not unprecedented. In 2006, Queensland Premier Peter Beattie took over the state's health system. Beattie said Queenslanders could judge whether or not he had done a good job with the health department at the election later that year. Queensland was experiencing a doctor shortage and other health system problems. Beattie's move showed leadership and a commitment to improving the situation. Current Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk should do the same thing because the present state of the Queensland health system is crying out for a shake-up.
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath, by all reports, is a good person, but it is evident with the current problems a change at the top is needed. Redland Hospitals' ramping figures were the highest ever recorded in Queensland in July 2022. The hospital expansion project continues to stall, and the Satellite Hospital costs are over budget. Sometimes the buck must stop with the boss, and in this instance, sacking Ms D'Ath - and handing the health portfolio to another minister would be like hand-passing the problem. The Premier needs to show that she is serious about reforming the health system. A good start would be delivering the Redland Hospital upgrades and the Redland Satellite Hospital as soon as possible.
Beattie taking over health proved to be successful. At the September 2006 election, voters clearly liked the move as the Labor Party won government for a fourth consecutive time. It took a whopping 59 seats in an 89-seat legislative assembly parliament-a landslide in anyone's language. Beattie's move was popular because he was seen to face the health crisis head-on. He didn't fob a difficult challenge off to someone else.
Without promised projects delivered in Queensland, Labor will rightly lose the next election. Voters in other states have shown how essential a working health system is to them. Queensland voters will follow suit. The only thing that may save Labor is the LNP's woeful record in the health department the last time they were in government. Many will remember they closed the Moreton Bay Nursing Unit and the Wynnum Hospital, which put even more pressure on the Redland Hospital.
The time to act is now, Premier, and if you won't, then at the next election perhaps we'll see if the LNP can do any better.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
