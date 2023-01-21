Real estate business co-owner Suzie Tafolo says she is looking forward to helping local businesses grow and thrive as she takes over as Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce president.
Former president Cindy Corrie stepped down due to a conflict of interest in her new job with Redland City Council.
Ms Tafolo has more than 10 years of experience in real estate and owns Tafolo Realty alongside her husband
The mum of two calls herself a "Jack of all trades," and said she was ready to lead the Chamber after being a member for four years, serving as vice president for two years.
"I am consistently surrounded by amazing business leaders, I have learned a lot in this time in many areas of business, this really helps me stepping into the role of president," Ms Tafolo said.
"What is exciting is that the Chamber has strong planning abilities and a really well thought out strategic plan mapped out for the year ahead.
"I love a good challenge and myself and the committee are prepared and ready for a cracker of a year in 2023."
Ms Tafolo said she would lead the committee in its efforts to support its members and nurture businesses in the Redlands.
"I feel that the committee operates on 'same page vision' where if we are all working together for the same goals and visions, this will only benefit the business community," she said.
"Our former President and the committee worked hard in 2022 mapping out what 2023 would look like.
"I look forward to seeing even greater success and growth of what is in store for our business community and our members for 2023 and look forward to meeting any new businesses that open in the Redlands."
She said there were big things to come for both herself and the Chamber in 2023.
"I am truly grateful for the support I have received from the local community taking on the role of president, it has been overwhelming and humbling to see their belief in me, this gives me the confidence to step up," Ms Tafolo said.
"Historically we have seen so many strong presidents in the Redlands, each making their mark in some way or another, my aspiration is that I am also able to make my mark during my time as president, but behind every great leader is an even greater team."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
